Many teams are expected to pursue discussions with Iguodala, including the Warriors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. Among teams around the league, there’s a belief that the value this summer for a two-way wing such as Iguodala could reach $20 million annually. Iguodala had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals.
June 19, 2017 | 12:37 pm EDT Update
Clippers interested in Paul George
But the Pacers could, too, wait until after July 1 on a deal, if their best course of action involves a sign-and-trade. That, at least, gives the Pacers the chance to widen their base of possible George trade targets. Among them, league sources told Sporting News, are the Clippers, who have three significant free agents — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick — and are desperate to add a player who could change their perennial postseason disappointment. The Clippers have expressed interest in George.
Another team to keep an eye on: Houston. The Rockets don’t have a pick in this year’s draft, but they have young talent on hand (Clint Capela, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell), and have their first-rounders going forward. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey would be willing to take the chance that being part of a contender in Houston, and playing in Mike D’Antoni’s system, would appeal to George.
As the Golden State Warriors work to re-sign four core members of their championship team, the franchise is expected to receive the stiffest competition in free agency for Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said.
That leaves L.A., picking second, with a decision to make on whether or not to go for UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball or Kansas freshman wing Josh Jackson. Ball was in for a second workout with the Lakers on Friday after a lackluster first workout in L.A. the week before. The Lakers, according to a source with knowledge of their thinking, will likely go up until the Draft before deciding on which player to take, with Johnson still looking longingly at Ball but listening to others in the Lakers’ war room who are arguing for Jackson.
Me: You went with Jeff Schwarz and Excel to represent you. How did you make that choice? Malik Monk: Me and my brother. Just sat around and talked about it. Jeff looked out for us first instead of himself … He didn’t care about himself about anything. He talked about us. He didn’t say his name with anything until later on.