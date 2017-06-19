Dirk Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among internat…
Dirk Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA’s Africa Game on Aug. 5. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday that the Dallas Mavericks star will be a co-captain of Team World along with Charlotte Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker. Team Africa will be captained by the Lakers’ Luol Deng, who is from the South Sudan, and Atlanta’s Thabo Sefolosha, whose father is from South Africa.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 19, 2017 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
Asked Sunday on “Pardon My Take” for his four favorite NBA cities, Griffin listed (in descending order): New York, Phoenix, Toronto, and Boston. The latter is easily the most intriguing, as the Celtics are rumored to covet the five-time All-Star and reportedly plan to pursue him in free agency. The 28-year-old big man didn’t elaborate on his Beantown pick, but when one of the podcast hosts referred to the city’s racist history, Griffin, who’s half black, replied: “Definitely half of me loves it.”
Scott Souza: #Celtics president Danny Ainge: Josh Jackson is in NYC today, hope to have him in town for workout tomorrow.