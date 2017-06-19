Schlenk has said repeatedly in his short time on the job that the team will draft the best player available. They will focus on players with length, athleticism and character. Don’t expect to take a player based on need, even with the possibility of losing four-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap.
June 19, 2017 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
The Indiana Pacers “aren’t looking to take care of Paul George with this,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski. “The Lakers aren’t giving them Brandon Ingram,” added Wojnarowski. “They aren’t giving them the No. 2 pick.” The Lakers could offer a combination of Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and possibly the 28th overall pick in the draft for George.
Stoudemire has a strong relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan. “Sure, I haven’t spoken to them yet about it, but that definitely could be an option,’’ Stoudemire said. “I have nothing but positive affirmations about the team and organization. That will be something I can think about.”
New Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said he is open to trading up to get into the top of the draft but it’s not a priority. “I don’t feel a lot of pressure to move up,” Schlenk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s not like I’m sitting here saying we’ve got to get the 10th pick in the draft. I don’t think it will be that easy.”
“How do we get to — I’ll throw a number out there — the top 10?,” Schlenk said. “Obviously, we aren’t going to be able to do that with just (pick Nos.) 19 and 31. Then you are talking about having to give up a player or a future asset. If we did move up, who are we taking? Do we think that will be one of our cornerstones as we look at the long-term process of hopefully becoming a contender?”
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he expects a medical update on Isaiah Thomas’ injured right hip later this week.
After the hip issue forced him out of the playoffs, Thomas said he would undergo reevaluation once the swelling subsided. Thomas said surgery was not considered likely at the time, but that things could change after the swelling disappeared and doctors took a better look.
Michael Wallace: Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace on @Chandler Parsons: “We expect Chandler to be here fully participating in training camp in late September.”