Steve Kyler: Part of the Hawks' deal with Atlanta inclu…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 19, 2017 | 11:01 pm EDT Update
Chad Ford: Sounds like Lakers are dangling D’Angelo Russell in effort to get another Top 12 pick. Luke Kennard & Zach Collins appear to be targets
David Griffin’s departure as Cavaliers’ general manager was “a shock” to star forward LeBron James, who can leave as a free agent after next season and moves made now by owner Dan Gilbert will affect his decision. A source close to James told cleveland.com that “LeBron’s a player, Dan’s the boss, this was Dan’s decision,” but also that “LeBron does care about what the roster looks like.”
“Who they bring in will play a big role in LeBron’s decision next summer,” said the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss James’ reaction. “If they bring in someone who is stable, who has the ability to make things happen, then fine. No harm no foul. But if it’s amateur hour, that’s a different story.”
At 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Griffin was on the phone assessing Jimmy Butler’s desire to play with LeBron James and the Cavs, according to two people with direct knowledge of the calls. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the conversations. By 7:30 p.m. ET, Griffin and the Cavs had parted ways.
Chauncey Billups and the Cleveland Cavaliers have mutual interest in a front office role for the retired NBA player, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Billups has had a relationship with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for more than a decade since Billups endorsed Rock Financial, Gilbert’s Detroit-based mortgage company, the former guard he was a member of the Detroit Pistons. Billups is also close with Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue and the two dined together several times during the NBA Finals.
A federal judge denied an emergency injunction late Monday night that sought to block millions in public funding for the Little Caesars Arena and the Pistons’ move to downtown Detroit, saying it could have caused “catastrophic damage” to the city.