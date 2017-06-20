USA Today Sports

Steve Kyler: In the flurry - Hawks also reached a deal …

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 19, 2017 | 11:01 pm EDT Update
David Griffin’s departure as Cavaliers’ general manager was “a shock” to star forward LeBron James, who can leave as a free agent after next season and moves made now by owner Dan Gilbert will affect his decision. A source close to James told cleveland.com that “LeBron’s a player, Dan’s the boss, this was Dan’s decision,” but also that “LeBron does care about what the roster looks like.”
17 mins ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

At 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Griffin was on the phone assessing Jimmy Butler’s desire to play with LeBron James and the Cavs, according to two people with direct knowledge of the calls. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the conversations. By 7:30 p.m. ET, Griffin and the Cavs had parted ways.
17 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Cavaliers Front Office
Chauncey Billups and the Cleveland Cavaliers have mutual interest in a front office role for the retired NBA player, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Billups has had a relationship with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for more than a decade since Billups endorsed Rock Financial, Gilbert’s Detroit-based mortgage company, the former guard he was a member of the Detroit Pistons. Billups is also close with Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue and the two dined together several times during the NBA Finals.
17 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home