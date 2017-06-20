About $110 million for the renovation will be generated…
About $110 million for the renovation will be generated from the car rental tax collected at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other sites. An additional $32.5 million will come from the city’s sale of Turner Field, the former home of MLB’s Braves, to Georgia State University. The City Council voted Monday to extend the car rental tax.
June 20, 2017 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Mike Bresnahan: Following up @Marc Stein + @Ramona Shelburne report, LAL would rather acquire Paul George now than FA ’18, BUT wary of giving up too much.
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin left for his successors potential trades to bring either Chicago’s Jimmy Butler or Indiana’s Paul George to the team, sources told cleveland.com, and one or more deals Griffin constructed could happen without him.
In either case, a third team would be involved and would take All-Star forward Kevin Love in exchange for the mix of picks and role players the Bulls and Pacers seek to rebuild in the event they choose to deal their franchise player.
Among the options Griffin presented to owner Dan Gilbert and front office personnel still in Cleveland involved Phoenix, which owns the No. 4 pick in Thursday’s draft.
“We shouldn’t be shocked after we fired our head coach when we were in first place in the middle of the season,” Jefferson said Tuesday, referring to David Blatt’s dismissal in January 2016. “Still, it’s surprising.”