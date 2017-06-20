A $192.5 million renovation of Philips Arena, home of t…
A $192.5 million renovation of Philips Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, has begun a day after funding was approved by the Atlanta City Council.
June 20, 2017 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Mike Bresnahan: Following up @Marc Stein + @Ramona Shelburne report, LAL would rather acquire Paul George now than FA ’18, BUT wary of giving up too much.
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin left for his successors potential trades to bring either Chicago’s Jimmy Butler or Indiana’s Paul George to the team, sources told cleveland.com, and one or more deals Griffin constructed could happen without him.
In either case, a third team would be involved and would take All-Star forward Kevin Love in exchange for the mix of picks and role players the Bulls and Pacers seek to rebuild in the event they choose to deal their franchise player.
Among the options Griffin presented to owner Dan Gilbert and front office personnel still in Cleveland involved Phoenix, which owns the No. 4 pick in Thursday’s draft.
“We shouldn’t be shocked after we fired our head coach when we were in first place in the middle of the season,” Jefferson said Tuesday, referring to David Blatt’s dismissal in January 2016. “Still, it’s surprising.”