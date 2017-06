Taylor: What are some things you’re hearing from teams during workouts? Jaron Blossomgame: I’m very aware of my game and who I am as a player and my role. Everything that I know I need to work on is really consistent with what teams are telling me. I think the two areas I really want to improve on is just continuing to work on my ball handling and continuing to shoot at a high level. My shooting was a little inconsistent last season. I shot 45 percent from three my junior year and 25 percent my senior year. Just finding a balance. I’m somewhere in between that but I’m trying to find out where it is. Just staying in the gym, getting up shots and continuing to work on my ball handling is the two things I really want to get better at.