June 21, 2017 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation. With the ouster of Cavaliers general manager David Griffin on Monday, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love could be headed for an unforeseen early breakup.
Storyline: Jimmy Butler to Cavaliers?
The Wizards are among the teams that have reportedly discussed acquiring the Pacers forward. “Paul George is one of those one-of-a-kind type of players that can do it on both ends of the floor,” Wall said. “Definitely can create his own shot and guard some of the best players. If he did have the opportunity to come to our team, he would be a great piece for us. That would be another guy that would really make us a contender and really put us in a different conversation than what we were in this year.”
