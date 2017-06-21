USA Today Sports

1 min ago via Sporting News
The move is seen largely as a salary dump by the now-rebuilding Hawks, who signed Howard to a three-year, $70.5 million contract last year. “I understand the rebuilding process, but I think I don’t think this was the best move,” Tashanda Howard said. “He was really willing to come here and play for the Hawks and was happy to be at home. … There were some other players that were making some pretty decent money that they could have looked at trading before Dwight. I don’t like the decision, I don’t like the way people are talking, Dwight Howard wasn’t a problem with the Hawks this season.”

June 21, 2017 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation. With the ouster of Cavaliers general manager David Griffin on Monday, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love could be headed for an unforeseen early breakup.
1 min ago via Chicago Sun-Times

Storyline: Jimmy Butler to Cavaliers?
The Wizards are among the teams that have reportedly discussed acquiring the Pacers forward. “Paul George is one of those one-of-a-kind type of players that can do it on both ends of the floor,” Wall said. “Definitely can create his own shot and guard some of the best players. If he did have the opportunity to come to our team, he would be a great piece for us. That would be another guy that would really make us a contender and really put us in a different conversation than what we were in this year.”
1 min ago via Washington Post

