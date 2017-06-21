The move is seen largely as a salary dump by the now-re…
The move is seen largely as a salary dump by the now-rebuilding Hawks, who signed Howard to a three-year, $70.5 million contract last year. “I understand the rebuilding process, but I think I don’t think this was the best move,” Tashanda Howard said. “He was really willing to come here and play for the Hawks and was happy to be at home. … There were some other players that were making some pretty decent money that they could have looked at trading before Dwight. I don’t like the decision, I don’t like the way people are talking, Dwight Howard wasn’t a problem with the Hawks this season.”
June 21, 2017 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation. With the ouster of Cavaliers general manager David Griffin on Monday, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love could be headed for an unforeseen early breakup.
Through back channels, Irving let it be known that he’d be interested in coming to Chicago. Clearly the asking price for Irving would be too rich for the Bulls, so a third team would have to be brought into the mix. “Jimmy wants to win, period,’’ a source said. “Whatever it takes to get that done.’’
An Indiana Pacers’ trade involving Paul George being completed before Thursday’s NBA draft doesn’t appear imminent. The Pacers, according to multiple league sources, are considering multiple trade offers for George, but the team doesn’t feel pressure to get a deal done by Thursday.
One source said George’s trade value would continue to drop in the league if a deal is not in place and finished after the draft. Such a situation would potentially put the Pacers in one of the most tenuous positions in the league entering next season.
The Wizards are among the teams that have reportedly discussed acquiring the Pacers forward. “Paul George is one of those one-of-a-kind type of players that can do it on both ends of the floor,” Wall said. “Definitely can create his own shot and guard some of the best players. If he did have the opportunity to come to our team, he would be a great piece for us. That would be another guy that would really make us a contender and really put us in a different conversation than what we were in this year.”
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld on Marcin Gortat: ‘I’ve talked to March…March is w/ us & he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing’
Dwight Howard: The Lord Provides My Path. Thank You Fans, Friends, Teammates and my Atlanta Hawks Extended Family. Blessed 🙏🏾 in My Journey. #BeGr8