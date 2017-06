On Wednesday ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told The Jump that the Los Angeles Clippers have spoken to the Detroit Pistons about trading for Andre Drummond . The Detroit Pistons have been quiet amidst the craziness breaking out around the NBA on the eve of the draft. In fact, the Pistons have been too quiet. Much like before they traded for Reggie Jackson at the 2013-14 trade deadline and Tobias Harris at the 2014-15 deadline, there’s been virtually nothing coming out of Auburn Hills aside from press conferences about draft prep.