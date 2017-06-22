The Houston Rockets are aggressively trying to make trades in conjunction with Thursday’s NBA draft to create the needed financial flexibility this summer to pursue a marquee free agent, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that the Rockets have at least four top-tier free agents in their summer sights: Atlanta’s Paul Millsap, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and the LA Clippers duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.
June 22, 2017 | 6:23 am EDT Update
Andre Drummond for DeAndre Jordan?
On Wednesday ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told The Jump that the Los Angeles Clippers have spoken to the Detroit Pistons about trading for Andre Drummond. The Detroit Pistons have been quiet amidst the craziness breaking out around the NBA on the eve of the draft. In fact, the Pistons have been too quiet. Much like before they traded for Reggie Jackson at the 2013-14 trade deadline and Tobias Harris at the 2014-15 deadline, there’s been virtually nothing coming out of Auburn Hills aside from press conferences about draft prep.
News dropped in the @tribjazz podcast: Gordon Hayward is torn on if he should stay in Utah or leave in free agency
Sources sounded less certain on Wednesday the Pacers would deal George before Thursday’s draft, a significant change after sources contended on Tuesday night it was “highly likely” the Pacers would trade George somewhere.
Though George’s representatives informed the Pacers this week that he intends to become a free agent after his contract expires and then sign with the Lakers in the 2018 offseason, many in NBA circles believe Indiana still has leverage to entertaining trade proposals before and after the draft. Published reports indicate the Clippers, Houston, Cleveland and Washington also have engaged in trade proposals with Indiana regarding George.