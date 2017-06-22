It looked like a transparent dumping of Howard’s contract; he’ll make about $23 million each of the next two seasons. “He was one of the first big free agents to come here, and I think a lot of the free agents are going to look at that and see how they do their free-agency and they are not going to want to come to this city,” Howard’s sister continued.
June 22, 2017 | 9:46 am EDT Update
Spurs shopping LaMarcus Aldridge
The San Antonio Spurs, in pursuit of a top-10 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, have spoken to at least three teams about a possible trade involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, sources confirmed to ESPN. Signed to an $84 million contract in 2015 as the club’s most significant acquisition in free agency, Aldridge received widespread criticism for his play in the 2017 postseason, as he averaged a career-low 16.5 points per game in the playoffs along with career lows in player efficiency rating (15.2) and blocks (1.0).
Chris Vivlamore: With reports of $99 million salary cap now, Paul Millsap max would be 5-years, $200,970,000 from Hawks and 4-years, $148,995,000 from other.
In an English-language interview Sunday with Latvian journalist Andrejs Silins of Sportacentrs.com — before a report broke Jackson has been receiving calls for Porzingis ahead of the draft — the Knicks power forward spoke a great deal about his offseason training. The Post has reported the Knicks have not dispatched a coach to Latvia to work with him, and instead he has hired a couple of New York-based physiotherapists. “I enjoy the process of being obsessed,’’ Porzingis said in Barcelona, Spain, during an Adidas promotion. “It’s going well. I did a little bit of boxing. I’ve been doing swimming, running track, different stuff. That boxing and fighting was really tough for me. I really haven’t done anything like that. It’s good for cardio and wanted to learn how to punch.’’
Part of his frustration is with the forever-changing scope of the offense, with Jackson recently going all-in again on the triangle. “It is different,’’ Porzingis said in Spain. “It works if everyone believes in it, if everybody knows where to move and where to go and what to do and reads the situation well. You can’t do it with everybody. You have to have the right players, have to have players with sharp minds, that can read the game quickly and make the right cut and pass. I haven’t really been a part of a really good triangle team. We always had some trouble a bit. We’ll see what we do next season.’’
Porzingis will join the Latvian National Team for the European Championships in late July. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he would attend, but he may not work directly with Porzingis while there. “Nobody from the Knicks will be there [working me out],” Porzingis said. “You see what happened to Josh Longstaff [the Knicks assistant whose contract was not renewed]. But I will have my physiotherapist.’’
Zach Lowe: To restate the obvious, players and agents increasingly look at the Knicks as a destination of absolute last resort.