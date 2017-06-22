The Hawks have long been linked to Justin Jackson at 19. But after moving Dwight Howard, they could look to address the PF/C spot with a number of options potentially available. The Howard trade is viewed laregely as an addition by subtraction, and to officially hand the keys over to Dennis Schroeder, whom apparently did not get along with Howard. John Collins is a player that could be there at 19. He’s been discussed in the late lottery at 13 and 14, but has supposedly been sliding some of late. if he were to fall to them, Bam Adebayo would also be an interesting option as a Dwight Howard-lite prospect, and longterm replacement. But Bam is seen as a strong possibility to Milwaukee at 17.
