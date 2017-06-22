USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks’ Kent Bazemore is hosting a charity…

The Atlanta Hawks’ Kent Bazemore is hosting a charity golf event at Topgolf Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday (June 28). Proceeds will go towards Bazemore’s ARMS Foundation charity, which supports programs for disadvantaged youth, including family adoptions for the holidays and back-to-school drives.

June 22, 2017 | 8:16 pm EDT Update
