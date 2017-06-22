Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schrenk said Hawks had three or…
Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schrenk said Hawks had three or four teams interested in Dwight Howard. Hornets had best offer.
June 22, 2017 | 8:16 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Boston, Indiana talks for Paul George had gained significant momentum, but sides are still apart on a possible deal.
Jon Krawczynski: I can also report Jimmy Butler will have no issues leaving Chicago and coming to Minnesota. Loves Thibs. Will welcome move.
Darren Wolfson: FWIW: LaVine has been informed of the trade. Was prepped that something was possible. #Twolves
KC Johnson: Thibodeau consistently raved about LaVine’s work ethic. He has been progressing well in rehab from Feb. ACL tear.