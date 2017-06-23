Tony Jones: Former Jazz/SLC Stars forward Quincy Ford will play Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune
June 23, 2017 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: Florida’s Canyon Barry will play with the Knicks’ Summer League team in Orlando, per league sources.
Ira Winderman: Undrafted Gian Clavell, a Hialeah product who played at Colorado State, will play summer league with the Heat.
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA agent Dan Fegan has filed a $30 million fraud and contractual interference lawsuit against ISE’s Hank Ratner, others.
June 23, 2017 | 11:35 am EDT Update
David Pick: British rookie guard Luke Nelson will play for the Los Angeles Clippers at the NBA Summer League, according to source.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Source: Arizona’s Kobi Simmons will sign a free agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.