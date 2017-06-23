Chris Vivlamore: UNC's Nate Britt will also play for Ha…
Chris Vivlamore: UNC’s Nate Britt will also play for Hawks summer league team.
June 23, 2017 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Clippers guard Chris Paul has also informed the Clippers he is declining his option to become unrestricted free agent, per source
Undrafted rookie guard Andrew White III agreed to join the Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas, a source told cleveland.com.
The Cavaliers did not sign any players to non-guaranteed contracts following the draft. White is expected to join guard Kay Felder and center Edy Tavares, who were both with the Cavs for all (or in Tavares’ case, a tiny portion) of last season.
Guard Brandon Paul, forward Casey Prather, power forward Grant Jerrett, forward Roosevelt Jones, and forward Gerald Beverly on the Cavs’ Vegas squad, which will be coached by Cavs assistant Damon Jones.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks second-round pick Alpha Kaba is scheduled to go to Las Vegas Summer League with team.
Bobby Marks: Blake Griffin will still count $29.7m (cap hold) against the Clippers. Cap hold is released if Griffin signs with a new team.
Joe Vardon: The Cavs haven’t signed anyone to a non-guaranteed contract following the draft. However, Andrew White, undrafted out of Syracuse, will play for the Cavs in Vegas, per a source