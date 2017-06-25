David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Source: Bryce Cotton will play with the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA Summer League.
David 'Dubi' Pick: Source: Bryce Cotton will play with …
Jason Williams just looked like he may have seriously injured his right leg. Down in a ton of pain. Non-contact.
According to the ESPN show, filmed mostly in Latvia last summer, another Porzingis brother passed away before Kristaps was born. Kristaps Porzingis has two older brothers, Janis, his agent, and Martins, his manager. After Janis and Martins were born, the family had a third son, Toms. He died at 14 months old – four years before Kristaps entered the world. In Latvia, his mother, Ingrida Porzingis, said: “It felt like a bulldozer had run over my life. We had two other children who we had to care for. We had to live on. After Kristaps was born, it was like he had to live for two lives.’’
Dwain Price: “I’m still hung over, by the way.” — Zaza Pachulia, nearly 3 weeks after he and the #Warriors won the NBA title
June 25, 2017 | 2:24 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: League sources say that a new two-year deal for Nowitzki is among the options being strongly considered. Full story goes online momentarily
I’ll sneak in one Raptors question while we’re on the subject. With Kyle Lowry going into free agency, will you recruit him? DeMar DeRozan: Last go around when he was up for free agency, I never once called him and said what he should do. He’d tell you himself. I’ll take the same approach. At the end of the day, he has to make the right decision for himself and his family. No matter how close we are, I never fool with that part of it. When you have a family and that dynamic comes into play, you have to do what’s best for you. He has to be able to live with whatever decision he makes, and as a friend I just have to support him.