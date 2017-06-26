USA Today Sports

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have made upgrading at power fo…

21 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 25, 2017 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
Sources told ESPN that the Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love, George’s fellow Eastern Conference All-Star, with the Denver Nuggets.
21 mins ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Kevin Love Trade?
June 25, 2017 | 7:38 pm EDT Update
Home