Chris Vivlamore: Hawks draftee Tyler Dorsey will be invited to Greece’s men’s national team for this year’s European Championship.
June 26, 2017 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning July 1. Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad
Mark Murphy: C’s renounced stash player Marcus Thornton’s contract today at his request. Would like to play for another summer league team.
“What the Jazz were telling me is they traded with the Lakers to get me because they knew the Spurs were going to get me,” Tony Bradley said of San Antonio, which held the next pick. “That shows the Jazz really wanted me.”
“We had a pretty good idea that Utah was going to make something happen,” Tony Bradley’s agent, John Spencer, said. “We heard from other sources that San Antonio was going to be in the mix. I really though Oklahoma City was going to be the wildcard.”