June 26, 2017 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning July 1. Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad

