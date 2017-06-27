The Hawks extended a qualifying offer to Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday officially making the shooting guard a restricted free agent. The move was expected and gives the Hawks flexibility regarding Hardaway’s contract.
June 26, 2017 | 10:11 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Pat Beverley the 2016-17 Hustle Award winner. Was named first team All Defense earlier today. @Patrick Beverley also looks sharp in NYC tonight.
Adam Himmelsbach: Celtics guard @Isaiah Thomas wins the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Cool honor for a guy who has done a ton of good in Boston & Tacoma.
Candace Buckner: Per league source, #Wizards have extended qualifying offers to Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic.