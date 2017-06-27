USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: According to mayor's office, details o…

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 27, 2017 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
According to Mike Wise of The Undefeated, however, LeBron in a Clippers uniform is not something we will ever see. Wise gave details on the Freddie and Fritz radio show: I got from a very good authority — a very good authority — that LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper.
22 mins ago via CBSSports.com

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: LeBron James Free Agency
Jason Kidd: Big congratulations to @Giannis Antetokounmpo & Malcolm Brogdon on winning #NBAAwards last night. Hard work pays off. But we’re just getting started!

22 mins ago via RealJasonKidd

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

June 27, 2017 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Home