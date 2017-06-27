Chris Vivlamore: According to mayor's office, details o…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 27, 2017 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
According to Mike Wise of The Undefeated, however, LeBron in a Clippers uniform is not something we will ever see. Wise gave details on the Freddie and Fritz radio show: I got from a very good authority — a very good authority — that LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper.
Monte Poole: To be clear: Andre prefers to stay with #Warriors. He also knows the power of leverage. He might take less, but that should not be assumed.
Chris Dempsey: Jamal Murray is “close” to 100 percent, #Nuggets pres of basketball operations, Tim Connelly said. “Jamal is champing at the bit to play.”
Chris Dempsey: Still, Murray is not expected to play in summer league. But reports from those who have seen him on-court say Murray looks solid.
Jason Kidd: Big congratulations to @Giannis Antetokounmpo & Malcolm Brogdon on winning #NBAAwards last night. Hard work pays off. But we’re just getting started!
Scot Pollard is exploring another avenue this week as the movie he produced and starred in was screened in Sacramento. After competing in the 2016 season of reality show “Survivor,” Pollard is sinking his teeth into the film industry. The movie tells the story of an aging former NBA All-Star who is seeking one more year of action before calling it quits.
June 27, 2017 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
The New York Knicks have “legitimate” interest in re-signing free agent-to-be Derrick Rose, league sources familiar with the matter said. Rose, 28, will be a free agent for the first time in his career after spending last season in New York.