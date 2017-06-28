According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Rockets are not stopping now, however, as they reportedly have their sights set on Paul George. Windhorst appeared on SportsCenter following the trade and noted that Rockets GM Daryl Morey has a vision of bringing in both Chris Paul and Paul George. “When the dust all settles, will anybody be standing there to try to compete with the Warriors? The Rockets are trying to make an audacious move to do that. I’m sure at this very second they are pitching Paul George. They are pitching the Indiana Pacers.
‘Come to Houston, sign a contract extension, get the deal done. Chris Paul, James Harden and Paul George, come together and let’s try to beat the Golden State Warriors.’ That’s what’s happening right now. Whether or not they can pull it off, we’ll see. His vision is to bring Paul George and Chris Paul in. Will he be able to do it? His central piece to trade is Indianapolis native Eric Gordon. Is that gonna be enough with other pieces? I don’t know, but Daryl Morey swings for the fences.”