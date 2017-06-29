Chris Vivlamore: Indications are Mike Dunleavy Jr. will be waived and the guard will be a free agent this summer. Contract guarantees on July 1.
Mark Murphy: League source: Celtics waiting to hear back from Indy’s Pritchard, but consider his current demand for George unrealistic.
Derek Bodner: Luwawu-Cabarrot and Alex Poythress will be on #sixers summer league roster. The only 2 players on SL roster that were on last year’s roster
Liz Mullen: Steph Curry No. 1 & LeBron No. 2 on NBAStore.com jersey sales from April through June. pic.twitter.com/pV57lnHzJk
A diversity report shows the NBA “significantly ahead” again in professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices. The league received an A for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring practices for the 2016-17 season. The NBA drew an overall grade of A-minus, continuing its run of A grades since the start of the 2000s. The report card was released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The report was written by Richard Lapchick.