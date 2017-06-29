USA Today Sports

June 29, 2017
A diversity report shows the NBA “significantly ahead” again in professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices. The league received an A for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring practices for the 2016-17 season. The NBA drew an overall grade of A-minus, continuing its run of A grades since the start of the 2000s. The report card was released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The report was written by Richard Lapchick.
