Alex Kennedy: The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to terms with Josh Magette on a contract for the 2017-18 season, according to league sources.
June 29, 2017 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Blake Griffin scheduled to meet with Phoenix Suns Saturday, per source. Suns can offer BG 4 year deal, $130 million. Ramona Shelburne: Clippers want to keep him, but there’s some question about whether they’ll offer full 5-year max.
The Miami Heat have made their first of their offseason commitments, with Josh Richardson’s $1.5 million 2017-18 salary to become guaranteed Friday and the team to meet Okaro White’s $226,000 partial-guarantee Saturday deadline. For Richardson, it is the first of two contract deadlines this offseason, with the third-year guard also eligible in August for a four-year extension.
Ian Begley: Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president. The Knicks parted ways with president Phil Jackson earlier this week. Current GM Steve Mills is handling the club’s day-to-day operations and is expected to lead them through free agency.
The Knicks’ No. 8-overall draft pick, Frank Ntilikina, arrived to one of his first summer-league practices Wednesday to find his last name misspelled on his jersey. What was supposed to be a proud moment for the French star, receiving his first NBA team practice jersey, turned into a joke. The name, which has a silent “T,” was improperly spelled “NTILINKA.”
June 29, 2017 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
Free agent forwards Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap will meet with the Phoenix Suns after the NBA free agency moratorium period begins Saturday, reports John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM, Arizona’s Sports Station. Gambadoro reports the 28-year-old Griffin will meet with Phoenix this weekend. An unrestricted free agent, Griffin could be more likely to find a new home after the Los Angeles Clippers dealt All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets this week.
“The word on the street is that Phoenix is a very strong suitor and is willing to offer the max, not necessarily for a full four years, but was willing to offer the max for a shorter contract,” reported ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on The Basketball Analogy podcast. Windhorst notes that in addition to the Suns, the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings are also interested in Millsap. Given the recent developments in Houston, it would also make sense for the Rockets to enter the race as well.