Chris Reichert: Josh Magette’s contract with the Atlanta Hawks for 2017-18 is a two-way contract, per league source. @Alex Kennedy first to report
Bill Oram: Clippers plan to informally meet with Blake Griffin’s agent before start of free agency tomorrow. He remains their top priority.
However, the veteran big man broached the subject on Uninterrupted’s Open Run podcast posted Thursday. Retire or return? “I’m thinking about it. I’m kinda leaning toward playing again,” said West, a free agent as of Friday. “Probably just gonna give it a couple more days or so just to keep running it through my head. But if I do keep playing, it’s gonna be out here. It’s just such a great spot. I really enjoyed the environment, enjoy the guys.”
West, who turns 37 in August, averaged 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 68 regular-season games and added 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game during the playoffs. “Health-wise I feel good,” West said. “It’s just a part of the grind. We ask our bodies and our minds to do a lot, so at this stage, I have to consider it just about every offseason. Think about it, just make the smart decision.”
Terry’s biggest asset to the Bucks, though, was his locker room presence. Being an 18-year-pro, he provided a relatively young team some much-needed experience and leadership. “I definitely think there’s a market for him and that there’ll be some teams looking for his services,’’ Ryan said of Terry, who has been coaching his daughters’ basketball teams this summer. “But I can see him going back to the Bucks. He and (Bucks coach) Jason Kidd have a good relationship and he wants to keep helping the Bucks turn their culture around.’’
Adam Himmelsbach: Source says the Cs and Pacers have continued to have Paul George talks this week, but Boston doesn’t have a sense how close a deal might be.