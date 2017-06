Terry’s biggest asset to the Bucks, though, was his locker room presence. Being an 18-year-pro, he provided a relatively young team some much-needed experience and leadership. “I definitely think there’s a market for him and that there’ll be some teams looking for his services,’’ Ryan said of Terry, who has been coaching his daughters’ basketball teams this summer. “But I can see him going back to the Bucks. He and (Bucks coach) Jason Kidd have a good relationship and he wants to keep helping the Bucks turn their culture around.’’