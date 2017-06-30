According to people familiar with the team’s situation, Millsap could receive interest from as many as eight teams. With the salary cap now projected at $99 million, Millsap is eligible for a maximum contract of five years for $201 million from the Hawks and four years, $149 million from another team. Schlenk has indicated the team won’t offer Millsap the maximum and that he may receive a better offer from another team.
June 30, 2017 | 6:18 am EDT Update
If the Celtics are indeed destined to trade for Paul George, they are probably just at the beginning of a long process in their dealings with Indiana general manager Kevin Pritchard. A league source said today that the Celtics are waiting to hear back from Pritchard, who as of draft night was asking for next year’s Nets’ and Lakers’ first-round picks, which are both under Celtics control. Pritchard also wants starting-caliber players included in the deal.
The source added that Houston, which entered the George fray after trading yesterday for Chris Paul — but has far less than the Celtics to offer after clearing out its roster for the point guard — has received a similarly steep demand from Pritchard. “Just way too much — both picks plus players. It’s like (Jimmy) Butler all over again,” the source said, referring to the Celtics’ attempt to trade for the former Bulls forward last year.
As the Boston Celtics and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge await their chance to make a pitch to Hayward after free agency begins Saturday, Ainge’s son Tanner, who is running for Congress in Utah, has repeatedly expressed a desire for Hayward to stay with the Jazz. Late Wednesday night, Tanner Ainge tweeted at Hayward with a link to a news story about how Massachusetts is considering a “millionaire’s tax” that could eventually elevate the tax burden for high-earners.
Mitch Lawrence: G Hill to Cavs, Kyrie to Utah, part of potential 3-way, with Paul George the main headliner joining LeBron. Pacers seeking top picks.