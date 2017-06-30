David Aldridge: Hawks announce they’ve waived veteran F Mike Dunleavy, acquired last season from Cleveland. Dunleavy due $1.6M of $5.1M 2017-18 salary.
June 30, 2017 | 5:43 pm EDT Update
Eddie Sefko: Whispers of several teams doing some tire-kicking on Blake Griffin. Many of them among the ones who have (or can get) huge cap space.
Sam Amick: Updated intel on Minnesota front: expectation from folks who would know is that Jeff Teague is heavy, heavy favorite with T-Wolves.
Jeff Zillgitt: Teague a strong possibility, I’m told, in a potential Teague-Butler-Wiggins backcourt. twitter.com/sam_amick/stat…
Chris Mannix: Possible Rondo landing spot: Minnesota. Rondo sort of Rubio Lite, but Thibs saw the best of him in Boston–and loves his swagger.
Marc Stein: On top of the Rubio score and Utah’s fight to hang onto Gordon Hayward, sources say RFA Joe Ingles has a growing market (including Orlando)
Ryan Ward: The Lakers have officially set their NBA Summer League roster for Las Vegas (starts July 7 vs. Clippers) pic.twitter.com/QlMFhxZDyg