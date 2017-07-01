Mike Fisher: Tim Hardaway Jr - RFA - is not at top of #…
Mike Fisher: Tim Hardaway Jr – RFA – is not at top of #Mavs FA shopping list. But sources tell me to add him to ‘maybe’ list.
June 30, 2017 | 11:36 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: League sources indicate that the Warriors and Stephen Curry are on course to strike their five-year, $201 mil “supermax” deal after midnight
According to a league source, the Celtics had made several attempts to acquire George this season, including one offer prior to the February trade deadline that could have come at a massive cost.
The Celtics at that time offered a package centered on the 2017 first-round pick they were to receive from the Nets, as well as three other future first-round choices, a source said. That Nets pick, of course, ultimately turned into the No. 1 overall selection.
Eventually, a league source said, that deal evolved to become three future first-round picks and two Celtics starters. But it turned out that was not enough, either. In the end, George ended up with Oklahoma City, and the Celtics were left to turn their focus toward their pursuit of the free agent forward, Gordon Hayward.
Darren Wolfson: #Twolves will have interest in Taj Gibson, but told not a ton, at least initially. Nets, Knicks, Lakers, OKC, Pacers, 76ers also interested.
June 30, 2017 | 11:22 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets reach an agreement with Nene on a four year, $15 million contract, source said.