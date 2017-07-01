Darren Wolfson: Roseville native Mike Muscala drawing interest from the #Twolves, Hawks, Mavs, Pacers, Heat, and more. Stretch bigs are in demand.
July 1, 2017 | 1:17 am EDT Update
Michael Gallagher: Woj on ESPN: Gordon Hayward has been engaged with the Jazz this offseason. Woj notes working with Jazz trainers, etc. Jazz are confident.
Eddie Sefko: Source says Mavericks had “a great call” with Nerlens Noel & that he’s excited to continue to play for the Mavericks. But nothing finalized.
Vincent Ellis: Know #Pistons would prefer to lock down KCP quickly, but told once again that hard to see scenario where they would not match any offer.
Michael Gallagher: Woj on ESPN: Iguodala reached out to the Spurs about the meeting. Also Rudy Gay looks to be the backup plan for GSW.
Marc J. Spears: Free agent forward Rudy Gay has four team visits set up through the 4th of July, a source said.
Alex Kennedy: Rudy Gay has four meetings scheduled with teams over the next few days. He’s meeting with all of the teams in Austin, TX.