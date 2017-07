Heat forward James Johnson, who becomes a free agent early Saturday morning, said Friday that he would like to remain with the Heat and is willing to wait out a decision by Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward – Miami’s top target – even if the Heat has to put Johnson’s situation on hold for several days. “I’m a patient guy,” Johnson told me at DJ Irie’s annual golf tournament to benefit the Irie Foundation. “They can take as long as they want. My mindset is winning. I think Hayward can help us win and I’m all for it