TJ McBride: Millsap will also be meeting with the Denve…
TJ McBride: Millsap will also be meeting with the Denver Nuggets at some point today, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves twitter.com/MikeAScotto/st…
July 1, 2017 | 11:35 am EDT Update
David Aldridge: Can still expect quick Durant re-sign in Golden State when/if Iguodala re-signs w/Dubs. Will still be 1+1 deal for slightly less than max.
Michael Scotto: Paul Millsap has a meeting lined up with the Minnesota Timberwolves today, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
The Cavaliers reached out to veteran power forward Zach Randolph and he is interested in joining the Eastern Conference champs as a free agent, a league source told cleveland.com. The Cavs opened the NBA’s free agency period Saturday by offering the league’s top 3-point shooter last season, Kyle Korver, a contract to return to Cleveland. Details of the contract offer and Korver’s response are unknown.
Marc J. Spears: PG Michael Carter-Williams got a call from the Rockets last night, a source said. New York, OKC, Dallas, NO & Charlotte have interest, too.
Jordan Schultz: The #Bucks are aggressively going after free agent guard Ben McLemore, source says. Both #Knicks and #Lakers also interested in McLemore I’m told.
Adam Joseph: The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams who have secured a meeting with free agent Joe Ingles, sources tell @16WinsARing
Heat forward James Johnson, who becomes a free agent early Saturday morning, said Friday that he would like to remain with the Heat and is willing to wait out a decision by Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward – Miami’s top target – even if the Heat has to put Johnson’s situation on hold for several days. “I’m a patient guy,” Johnson told me at DJ Irie’s annual golf tournament to benefit the Irie Foundation. “They can take as long as they want. My mindset is winning. I think Hayward can help us win and I’m all for it.