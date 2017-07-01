USA Today Sports

July 1, 2017 | 11:35 am EDT Update
The Cavaliers reached out to veteran power forward Zach Randolph and he is interested in joining the Eastern Conference champs as a free agent, a league source told cleveland.com. The Cavs opened the NBA’s free agency period Saturday by offering the league’s top 3-point shooter last season, Kyle Korver, a contract to return to Cleveland. Details of the contract offer and Korver’s response are unknown.
13 mins ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

Storyline: Zach Randolph Free Agency
Heat forward James Johnson, who becomes a free agent early Saturday morning, said Friday that he would like to remain with the Heat and is willing to wait out a decision by Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward – Miami’s top target – even if the Heat has to put Johnson’s situation on hold for several days. “I’m a patient guy,” Johnson told me at DJ Irie’s annual golf tournament to benefit the Irie Foundation. “They can take as long as they want. My mindset is winning. I think Hayward can help us win and I’m all for it.
13 mins ago via Miami Herald

