Michael Scotto: Paul Millsap has a meeting lined up wit…
Michael Scotto: Paul Millsap has a meeting lined up with the Minnesota Timberwolves today, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
July 1, 2017 | 11:35 am EDT Update
David Aldridge: Can still expect quick Durant re-sign in Golden State when/if Iguodala re-signs w/Dubs. Will still be 1+1 deal for slightly less than max.
TJ McBride: Millsap will also be meeting with the Denver Nuggets at some point today, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves twitter.com/MikeAScotto/st…
The Cavaliers reached out to veteran power forward Zach Randolph and he is interested in joining the Eastern Conference champs as a free agent, a league source told cleveland.com. The Cavs opened the NBA’s free agency period Saturday by offering the league’s top 3-point shooter last season, Kyle Korver, a contract to return to Cleveland. Details of the contract offer and Korver’s response are unknown.
Marc J. Spears: PG Michael Carter-Williams got a call from the Rockets last night, a source said. New York, OKC, Dallas, NO & Charlotte have interest, too.
Jordan Schultz: The #Bucks are aggressively going after free agent guard Ben McLemore, source says. Both #Knicks and #Lakers also interested in McLemore I’m told.
Adam Joseph: The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams who have secured a meeting with free agent Joe Ingles, sources tell @16WinsARing
Heat forward James Johnson, who becomes a free agent early Saturday morning, said Friday that he would like to remain with the Heat and is willing to wait out a decision by Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward – Miami’s top target – even if the Heat has to put Johnson’s situation on hold for several days. “I’m a patient guy,” Johnson told me at DJ Irie’s annual golf tournament to benefit the Irie Foundation. “They can take as long as they want. My mindset is winning. I think Hayward can help us win and I’m all for it.