Alex Kennedy: Suns continue to show interest in Paul Millsap. Wolves are interested too, as @Michael Scotto said. Hawks may be willing to do sign-and-trade.
July 1, 2017 | 2:12 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: The Knicks have reached out to both Rajon Rondo and Darren Collison, per league sources.
Adrian Wojnarowski: German forward Daniel Theis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN.
Jerry Zgoda: Bucks announce they have hired Wolves pro personnel scout Matt Bollero as their scouting director. Good gig and good luck to him!
July 1, 2017 | 1:39 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Langston Galloway is finalizing a three-year, $21M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN.
Tim MacMahon: JJ Redick’s decision will be a domino that clarifies the market for C.J. Miles. According to a source, Miles is a Plan B for multiple teams who have made Redick a priority. Miles, a versatile defender who averaged 10.8 points and shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range for the Pacers last season, has positioned himself to receive a significant raise.
The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed 2017 first round draft pick Jayson Tatum and 2016 first round draft pick Ante Zizic. Tatum, selected third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.35 steals, 1.14 blocked shots and 33.3 minutes in 29 games (27 starts) in his lone season at Duke. During his single season at Duke he set a single-season record with six games of at least 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.