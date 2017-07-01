David Aldridge: Suns indeed abruptly ended pursuit of Paul Millsap, who they were enthusiastic about last night. Price point too high. Helps Minny, Denver.
July 1, 2017 | 6:47 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: Hearing MIN also may be out of Millsap talks, clearing the way for possible resolution w/Denver, meeting w/him tonight. Would be great fit.
The Cavaliers are in discussions with the Houston Rockets to trade Iman Shumpert there to free up salary space, sources confirmed to cleveland.com.
It is not immediately clear who the Cavs would get in return for Shumpert, but the Rockets have cap space and non-guaranteed contracts to absorb his salary and give Cleveland the pieces to clear room and potentially make future trades.
Steve Kyler: Summer League buzz… considerable interest brewing around George Hill. As PGs coming off the board his name coming up a lot.
David Aldridge: Nene is moving on to talks to other teams after deal with Rockets collapsed this am. Proposed 4/$15M deal would have run into Under 38 rule.
Steve Kyler: Summer League buzz… Magic looking for perimeter shooting. Interest in Joe Ingles is real among others. New leadership not rushing anything
Alex Kennedy: The Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed interest in Thomas Robinson, according to league sources. Robinson is unrestricted.