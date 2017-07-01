David Aldridge: Hearing MIN also may be out of Millsap …
David Aldridge: Hearing MIN also may be out of Millsap talks, clearing the way for possible resolution w/Denver, meeting w/him tonight. Would be great fit.
July 1, 2017 | 7:18 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Among desired RFAs, center Alex Len (Phoenix) has potential to become most attainable for teams. He’s discussing scenarios with teams now.
Charlotte with the one-year, $2.7M Michael Carter-Williams signing now has $112M in guaranteed contracts. The Hornets are $7M below the $119M luxury tax and still have part of the $5.7M mid-level available along with the $3.2M bi-annual.
Alex Kennedy: Thus far, the Los Angeles Lakers’ priority in free agency has been back-court help and shooting, according to league sources.
Serge Ibaka: I am very disappointed with the small part of society that spreads rumors and creates news based on stereotypes and without any proof. I’m sad that to this day there are still prejudices based on your origin and, as Africans, sometimes we need to take a stand.
The Cavaliers are in discussions with the Houston Rockets to trade Iman Shumpert there to free up salary space, sources confirmed to cleveland.com.
It is not immediately clear who the Cavs would get in return for Shumpert, but the Rockets have cap space and non-guaranteed contracts to absorb his salary and give Cleveland the pieces to clear room and potentially make future trades.