David Aldridge: Hawks the most ardent suitors at present for Wizards RFA Bojan Bogdanovic. Will be hard for WAS to match offer sheet if it has 2 max Porter.
July 1, 2017 | 8:31 pm EDT Update
Royce Young: I’m told nothing is done between the Thunder and Rudy Gay. He is currently in Oklahoma City meeting with the Thunder today.
Royce Young: League sources were confident OKC was in a strong position with Rudy Gay last night. Don’t know if Kanter’s tweet means it’s done though.
Many agents in touch with the Knicks continue to get the impression that the club wants younger players and won’t pay big money on the free-agent market. This could be a sign that they aren’t in pursuit of free agent George Hill any longer.
The Knicks have been in touch with Derrick Rose, Darren Collison and Rajon Rondo. Another option would be Shelvin Mack.
Nick Young fielded interest from the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans after free agency began at 9:01 pm PT on Friday, according to league sources familiar with the situation. Though the Lakers also contacted Young’s representatives during that time period, both the Lakers and Young have conflicting agendas that suggest the end of their four-year tenure together.
While the 32-year-old Young hopes to maximize his earnings on a multi-year contract for a playoff team, the Lakers want to sign players to one-year deals to save cap space for the 2018 offseason when LeBron James, Paul George and Russell Westbrook might be available.
