Matt Moore: Nuggets meeting with Millsap was “several…
Matt Moore: Nuggets meeting with Millsap was “several hours” and, as is always the case, “went well” according to sources close to the situation.
July 1, 2017 | 11:48 pm EDT Update
The Golden State Warriors met with free-agent forward Andre Iguodala in Los Angeles in a last-minute effort to retain his services and ended up offering the 2015 Finals MVP a three-year, $45 million deal, league sources told ESPN. Sources say the proposed deal doesn’t include any options and is guaranteed for three years.
In addition to Golden State’s offer, sources say Iguodala is mulling multiyear deals from the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings. A decision is expected soon, according to sources.
On July 1, the first day of the free-agency period, Iguodala met with San Antonio, Sacramento, Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers. He canceled a meeting with Philadelphia.
Matt Moore: According to sources close to the situation, several Denver Broncos stopped by the Nuggets’ meeting with Paul Millsap to pitch the city.
July 1, 2017 | 10:59 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Sacramento’s meeting with PJ Tucker will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN.