Jose Manuel Calderon: Yesterday was long but really special day. Really happy and looking forward to this opportunity! Can’t wait to start! @Cleveland Cavaliers
July 2, 2017 | 3:46 am EDT Update
The Heat plans to sit tight, and not make any significant moves, until Hayward makes a decision, which is expected a day or two after he visits Boston on Sunday and Utah on Monday. The Heat would be left with $5.7 million in cap space if it signs Hayward to a max deal, starting at $29.7 million.
“I don’t know about ya’ll, but if I’m a free agent, ain’t nothing like bringing the kids to the beach after practice, ya hear?” – Good point, though you can also do that in Los Angeles.
Given what else was out there, this is a disappointing return for Indiana and new president Kevin Pritchard, even with the Pacers negotiating from a position of weakness. Every team, even George’s suitors in Boston and Cleveland, thinks there is at least a 75 percent chance George stays true to his L.A. plans. The Lakers certainly think that. It is unclear if they even engaged the Pacers Friday night. They didn’t yield on either Brandon Ingram or Lonzo Ball, and if they are sure George is heading their way, they were right not to. The Pacers do not appear to have been interested in D’Angelo Russell. Time will tell on the L.A. front.
Timing and human dynamics play a role in high-pressure negotiations. The Celtics, Cavs, Nuggets, and Pacers have been talking off and on for weeks in what insiders described as an ongoing auction-style negotiation with shifting deadlines set by the Pacers. Boston and Indiana couldn’t agree on a deal before Friday, and with free agency looming, the Celtics had to turn their attention to Gordon Hayward. They wanted to sort that out first, and maintain space for Hayward, before sending away rotation players and picks for George. The lowered salary cap made any deal struck before free agency even trickier.
Ramona Shelburne: Also this weekend, Knicks had initial phone interview w/ former Cavs GM David Griffin. He’s expected to interview in person w/in a few weeks