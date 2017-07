Ian Begley: The Knicks are among several teams to have contacted Justin Holiday recently and continue to have strong interest in bringing him back, per league sources. Holiday has drawn interest from several teams, including the Chicago Bulls, since the start of free agency. Holiday played all 82 games in New York last season and was one of the few players on the roster who was effective on both ends of the floor. New York acquired Holiday last summer in the Derrick Rose trade.