ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports that the Knicks have expressed interest in free-agent point guard Shelvin Mack, 27. Sources say the club also remains open to re-signing Derrick Rose. The Knicks would have about $15 million in cap space if they renounce their rights to Rose. That would allow them to sign free agents but would probably limit them to spending no more than $10-11 million on one player.
Ian Begley: The Knicks are among several teams to have contacted Justin Holiday recently and continue to have strong interest in bringing him back, per league sources. Holiday has drawn interest from several teams, including the Chicago Bulls, since the start of free agency. Holiday played all 82 games in New York last season and was one of the few players on the roster who was effective on both ends of the floor. New York acquired Holiday last summer in the Derrick Rose trade.
Tony Jones: Free agent Jazz point guard Shelvin Mack and the New York Knicks have expressed mutual interest, Sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune
July 2, 2017
Wizards adding Jodie Meeks
Shams Charania: Free agent Jodie Meeks has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell The Vertical.
Tim Bontemps: Can confirm the Wizards are signing guard Jodie Meeks for two-years, $7 million. They’re using their bi-annual exception to do so.