Millsap had discussions with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks in free agency, but was lured by the young core of the Nuggets.
July 2, 2017 | 11:54 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers presentation made a strong impression on free agent Danilo Gallinari in Los Angeles today. They’ve long coveted him.
While some of the Clippers’ top targets came off the board early in free agency, the franchise has remained committed to pursuing Denver forward Danilo Gallinari, although such a deal could require finding a third team to facilitate a sign-and-trade.
Clippers’ executives spoke to the 28-year-old Gallinari on Sunday and tried to sell him on a revamped lineup that includes the re-signed Blake Griffin and newly acquired point guard Patrick Beverley. It’s unclear how much Gallinari, who made $15.5 million last season, is looking for in his next contract, but it’s certainly more than the $8.4 million mid-level exception the Clippers could offer.
If the Clippers are unable to find a deal that works with Gallinari, they should have other options. They were expecting to speak with Sacramento free agent Rudy Gay on Sunday, as well.
Beyond Gallinari and Gay, the Clippers also have interest in Jonathan Simmons, a rookie in San Antonio last year, and Miami’s James Johnson.
KL Chouinard: Woj is saying on TV that a deal with Denver for Millsap nearly happened at the deadline.