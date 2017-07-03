USA Today Sports

July 3, 2017
Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN. Houston has been proactive in pursuing possible trade scenarios for Anthony lately, although its discussions around the league have yet to gain traction on a deal, league sources told ESPN.
