Chris Vivlamore: Three highest-paid Hawks players (as of now): Kent Bazemore – $16.9 million Dennis Schroder – $15.5 million Miles Plumlee – $12.4 million
July 3, 2017 | 1:16 am EDT Update
Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN. Houston has been proactive in pursuing possible trade scenarios for Anthony lately, although its discussions around the league have yet to gain traction on a deal, league sources told ESPN.
The arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul to join MVP runner-up James Hardenhas catapulted the Rockets into contention for Anthony, and established his interest in joining the Rockets, sources said. Cleveland has remained a preferred destination for Anthony, because of the presence of LeBron James.
In discussions with Houston, sources indicated the Knicks have been reluctant to consider taking on Houston forward Ryan Anderson, who is owed $61.3 million over the next three years.
Brad Turner: Clippers meeting with Danilo Gallinari “went well” today, per source. Clippers have just $8.4 million to offer. Gallinari opted out of $16.1 million deal for next season with Denver.
