USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Paul Millsap tells the AJC the Hawks n…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 3, 2017 | 12:37 pm EDT Update

Billups withdraws from consideration for Cavs' job

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Billups had met twice last week with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert about a future with the club. They have known each other for a decade, and Gilbert is looking for someone to oversee the Cavaliers’ front office after general manager David Griffin parted ways with the team following three straight trips to the NBA Finals.
52 mins ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 133 more rumors
“I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization,” Billups told ESPN. “As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”
52 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Ian Begley: La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s estranged wife, said in an interview on Bravo TV that Anthony leaving the Knicks is a “real possibility.” “We’ll see what happens,” La La Anthony said in an interview that aired Sunday night. “….My hope is that he ends up somewhere where he’s happy and he can win because he’s such an incredible player and he deserves to win.” Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to head to Houston or Cleveland, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
52 mins ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home