Chris Vivlamore: Paul Millsap tells the AJC the Hawks never offered him a contract. Story soon.
July 3, 2017 | 12:37 pm EDT Update
Billups withdraws from consideration for Cavs' job
Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Billups had met twice last week with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert about a future with the club. They have known each other for a decade, and Gilbert is looking for someone to oversee the Cavaliers’ front office after general manager David Griffin parted ways with the team following three straight trips to the NBA Finals.
“I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization,” Billups told ESPN. “As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”
Billups, who will continue in his role as an ESPN NBA analyst, confirmed that he informed Gilbert of his decision on Monday. A source told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that staffing concerns and money disparity were factors in Billups’ decision to drop out of the running.
Ice Cube: Once a Baller always a Baller! @1MrBigShot passes on the Cavs for @thebig3. Watch him rain 4’s tonight on FS1 (ch 219) 8pm est – 5pm pst.
Adam Himmelsbach: Source says Gordon Hayward isn’t locked into any timeline on deciding. Wants to get through meeting with Jazz today and then will regroup.
Mark Berman: ICYMI @Nenê on returning to #Rockets:”I love this city.I love the organization.I was scared to lose it.Everything worked out great” pic.twitter.com/jFiIyzmWce
Ian Begley: La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s estranged wife, said in an interview on Bravo TV that Anthony leaving the Knicks is a “real possibility.” “We’ll see what happens,” La La Anthony said in an interview that aired Sunday night. “….My hope is that he ends up somewhere where he’s happy and he can win because he’s such an incredible player and he deserves to win.” Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to head to Houston or Cleveland, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.