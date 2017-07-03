Millsap was not surprised by the Hawks decision. Nothing, he said, surprises him after 11 years in the NBA. However, he admitted to being disappointed by the end of relationship that helped him blossom into one of the top power forwards in the league. All four of Millsap’s All-Star Game appearances came with the Hawks. “Definitely disappointing,” Millsap said. “I thought I meant a bit more than that to them. But it is what it is. I’m happy with the decision I’ve made. I’m happy with the team I’m with. I’m ready to get it going with them.”
Millsap was not surprised by the Hawks decision. Nothin…
July 3, 2017 | 2:36 pm EDT Update
Suns to waive Leandro Barbosa
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Leandro Barbosa, league sources tell ESPN.
Millsap agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract as an unrestricted free agent by the Nuggets on Sunday. His tenure with the Hawks abruptly ended. “It was pretty simple,” Millsap told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Denver, they came and they’ve been wanting me for years. They made that known. The presentation that they gave me, it felt comfortable, it felt real. At the end of the day it was going to be the team that I felt most comfortable with and Atlanta. Atlanta decided to go another direction. They didn’t want to make an offer. So it was pretty simple. Denver was the team.”
New York Knickerbockers General Manager Steve Mills announced today that the team has signed undrafted rookie forward/center Luke Kornet to a Two-Way contract. Kornet, 7-1, 250-pounds, averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.64 blocks over 24.1 minutes in 128 games during his four-year career at Vanderbilt University. The Lantana, TX-native averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in 35 starts this past season, earning All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive honors. He holds the NCAA record for three-pointers made by a 7-footer with 150, and is the Commodores’ all-time leading shot blocker with 210.
July 3, 2017 | 2:09 pm EDT Update
George Hill a Laker?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent George Hill and reps are meeting with the Lakers today in Los Angeles, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For Lakers, Hill on 1-year deal gives Lonzo Ball a vet mentor — and preserves cap space for next summer. Both sides serious on possibility. twitter.com/wojespn/status…