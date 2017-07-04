Sam Amick: In this deal, which is nearing its finish, G…
Sam Amick: In this deal, which is nearing its finish, Gallinari would likely land starting salary of $20 million in first year. Hawks would get a 1st.
July 4, 2017 | 1:02 am EDT Update
Sam Amick: As constructed (not done), Hawks would get Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone from Clippers and the first-round pick. Gallinari would go to Clips
Sam Amick: Jamal Crawford has no plans to play in Atlanta if/when this thing gets finalized, I’m told. A buyout or a trade is considered necessary.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers will likely part with first-round pick obtained via Houston in Paul trade. That would go to Atlanta in current framework.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers sold Gallinari on the idea of a Gallo-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan frontcourt. He didn’t need to be sold on living in LA.