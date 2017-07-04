Sam Amick: As constructed (not done), Hawks would get J…
Sam Amick: As constructed (not done), Hawks would get Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone from Clippers and the first-round pick. Gallinari would go to Clips
Sam Amick: Jamal Crawford has no plans to play in Atlanta if/when this thing gets finalized, I’m told. A buyout or a trade is considered necessary.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers will likely part with first-round pick obtained via Houston in Paul trade. That would go to Atlanta in current framework.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers sold Gallinari on the idea of a Gallo-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan frontcourt. He didn’t need to be sold on living in LA.
July 4, 2017 | 12:26 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers, Nuggets working on sign-and-trade to send Gallinari to LA on 3-year, $65M deal, but sides still working thru details.