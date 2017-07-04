USA Today Sports

July 4, 2017 | 7:39 am EDT Update
Who is on the ‘wish list’ for the BIG3’s Roger Mason, Jr. and the newly-launched 3-on-3 professional basketball league? The BIG3 Commissioner and President made it perfectly clear at Hashtag Sports this week. Those retired players on the list outside of the BIG3’s current eight rosters and reserve players include Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tracy McGrady. A Twitter user asked if Mason had reached out to NBA greats Bryant or Jordan to compete in the BIG3, with the Commissioner saying ‘yes’ to both. However, Jordan is the owner of Charlotte Hornets and according to Mason, “Kobe is still fresh.”
