Jamal Crawford: Sometimes all you can do is sit back and laugh..
July 4, 2017 | 7:39 am EDT Update
Gordon Scott Hayward (Gordon’s dad): I retweeted the #Stayward video for family & friends. It was heartwarming and nicely done. Nothing more. I support whatever my son decides.
The Bulls and Nikola Mirotic have found common ground — their desire to keep their three-year relationship going. That said, sources on both sides of the negotiations have described them as cordial and the gap to be bridged not that large. According to sources, Mirotic has drawn preliminary interest from at least two teams but has no visits scheduled.
Frank Isola: Don’t be surprised if Jamal Crawford, assuming he’s traded to Atlanta & gets a buyout, ends up with Knicks. He’s always wanted to return.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Mike Scott is finalizing a minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell ESPN.
The Golden State Warriors could generate over $300 million on personal seat licenses for Chase Arena in downtown San Francisco, according to sources that spoke with former San Jose Mercury News’ Warriors’ blogger Adam Lauridsen.
Who is on the ‘wish list’ for the BIG3’s Roger Mason, Jr. and the newly-launched 3-on-3 professional basketball league? The BIG3 Commissioner and President made it perfectly clear at Hashtag Sports this week. Those retired players on the list outside of the BIG3’s current eight rosters and reserve players include Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tracy McGrady. A Twitter user asked if Mason had reached out to NBA greats Bryant or Jordan to compete in the BIG3, with the Commissioner saying ‘yes’ to both. However, Jordan is the owner of Charlotte Hornets and according to Mason, “Kobe is still fresh.”
Mason explained to the crowd how he also tried to secure five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan for the inaugural BIG3 season but Duncan didn’t even bother to call Mason back. “Timmy, call me man,” Mason pleaded of his former teammate while on stage at the Times Center during Hashtag Sports. “Next year.”