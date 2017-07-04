USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Hawks will have to work with Jamal Cra…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 4, 2017 | 10:04 am EDT Update
While the Knicks wait to see Rose’s market value in their attempt to sign a veteran point guard, their French lottery pick, Frank Ntilikina, would be happy to have him as a mentor. “He’s the youngest MVP of the NBA history, I can learn from him,’’ Ntilikina said after missing his third straight summer league game with a knee bruise. “It would be good. He’s done a lot of things in his career. For sure it would be good. I’m not controlling what management is doing. I trust the management and the coaching staff to do what’s best for the team.’’
25 mins ago via New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Derrick Rose Free Agency
Home