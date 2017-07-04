Chris Vivlamore: Hawks will have to work with Jamal Cra…
July 4, 2017 | 10:04 am EDT Update
There’s a strong possibility that either LA Clippers’ super reserve Jamal Crawford or free agent Nick Young could end up with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, league sources tell ESPN.
Sources informed ESPN that Crawford would seek an immediate buyout and the Warriors would be the frontrunners for his services if they still possessed the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million, sources tell ESPN. He’s made nearly $135 million over his 17-year career.
While the Knicks wait to see Rose’s market value in their attempt to sign a veteran point guard, their French lottery pick, Frank Ntilikina, would be happy to have him as a mentor. “He’s the youngest MVP of the NBA history, I can learn from him,’’ Ntilikina said after missing his third straight summer league game with a knee bruise. “It would be good. He’s done a lot of things in his career. For sure it would be good. I’m not controlling what management is doing. I trust the management and the coaching staff to do what’s best for the team.’’
Zach Lowe: Another free agent expected to make his choice today or tomorrow: Nick Young, with GSW and Pelicans among leading bidders, sources say
Darren Wolfson: Confirmation overnight of #Twolves checking in on PG Milos Teodosic. “Some talks, nothing more at this time,” per source. @Eurohoopsnet 1st.