Adrian Wojnarowski: There is a strong belief among executives involved in three-way Danilo Gallinari sign-and-trade that a formal deal will be reached soon.
July 4, 2017 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
Kings to sign Zach Randolph
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN.
David Aldridge: Can confirm huge 3-year, $57M deal for George Hill and Kings, per sources. @Shams Charania first. Source says third year partial guarantee.
Kevin Durant will sign a two-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors worth somewhere between $51 and $53 million with a player option in the second season, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized. The irony? The rich get richer because Durant was willing to leave so much money on the table.
Durant is expected to opt out of this contract next summer, and will likely sign another one-plus-one deal before eventually landing a long-term maximum salary deal with full Bird rights in the summer of 2019. After coming to terms with point guard Steph Curry on a five-year, $201 million maximum salary deal on Saturday, the Warriors are still expected to re-sign center Zaza Pachulia and also hope to land free agent Nick Young.
July 4, 2017 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
George Hill a King
Shams Charania: Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell The Vertical.
Chris Haynes: Report w/ @MarcJSpearsESPN: ESPN sources say Golden State a frontrunner for Jamal Crawford; Nick Young still in play. Update: Cleveland, San Antonio and others inquiring. Atlanta prefers a trade.
Sam Amick: One step at a time on the Jamal Crawford front, as I’m told Hawks won’t do buyout unless he gives a lot back. There’s $17.2 mil left on deal