USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: There is a strong belief among exec…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 4, 2017 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant will sign a two-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors worth somewhere between $51 and $53 million with a player option in the second season, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized. The irony? The rich get richer because Durant was willing to leave so much money on the table.
4 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Durant is expected to opt out of this contract next summer, and will likely sign another one-plus-one deal before eventually landing a long-term maximum salary deal with full Bird rights in the summer of 2019. After coming to terms with point guard Steph Curry on a five-year, $201 million maximum salary deal on Saturday, the Warriors are still expected to re-sign center Zaza Pachulia and also hope to land free agent Nick Young.
4 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Nick Young Free Agency
July 4, 2017 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
Home