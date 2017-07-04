David Aldridge: Also hearing while Jamal Crawford wants…
David Aldridge: Also hearing while Jamal Crawford wants a buyout from Hawks (several teams interested), he’s open to staying there and playing next season.
July 4, 2017 | 3:00 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: Gordon Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is indeed saying he hasn’t made decision yet. Meanwhile, Celtics celebrating his alleged decision.
A. Sherrod Blakely: League source confirms @Celtics will sign Gordon Hayward when the moratorium ends on July 6. The C’s get their man and …
David Locke: Really disappointing news for Jazz Nation. Gordon Hayward grew up with us and became a star under the tutelage of the Utah Jazz. Compounding the frustration is the Jazz did everything right over the last months to secure a contract from Gordon including consulting with him on moves. It feels as thought consciously or unconsciously Gordon has his mind made up in this process a long time ago. The quote from Sam Amick that he was torn makes me think the Jazz rocked his world in the last few weeks and made him reconsider.
“When your name is in the rumors, it’s tough to feel one of the main guys and feel a really good part of the project because there’s a lot of doubts around you,” Rubio said. “But we’re professionals and we have to know that they’re not doing it because they don’t like you. It’s just because they want the best for the team. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be over there. We will see.”