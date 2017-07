David Locke: Really disappointing news for Jazz Nation. Gordon Hayward grew up with us and became a star under the tutelage of the Utah Jazz. Compounding the frustration is the Jazz did everything right over the last months to secure a contract from Gordon including consulting with him on moves . It feels as thought consciously or unconsciously Gordon has his mind made up in this process a long time ago. The quote from Sam Amick that he was torn makes me think the Jazz rocked his world in the last few weeks and made him reconsider.